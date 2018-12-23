Service Co. International (SCI) Position Lowered by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 695,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,709 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $38.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.60 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.87%.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $2,243,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,789,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,985 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/service-co-international-sci-position-lowered-by-united-services-automobile-association.html.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.