SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 2,390 athenahealth, Inc (ATHN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ:ATHN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in athenahealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,074,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in athenahealth by 350.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 270,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in athenahealth during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,085,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in athenahealth by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,739,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $276,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in athenahealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

athenahealth stock opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 82.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. athenahealth, Inc has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $163.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

athenahealth (NASDAQ:ATHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The health services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.98 million. athenahealth had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that athenahealth, Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATHN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on athenahealth to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. reduced their price target on athenahealth to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Leerink Swann set a $140.00 price target on athenahealth and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of athenahealth in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.71.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Haley sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $280,414.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,912.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,504 shares of company stock valued at $317,891 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About athenahealth

athenahealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides network-based medical record, revenue cycle, patient engagement, care coordination, and population health services for medical groups and health systems. It offers athenaCollector, a network-enabled billing and practice management solution; athenaClinicals, an electronic health record for managing patient's clinical documentation; athenaCommunicator, an engagement and communication solution that provides an automated communication service between patients and provider practices for interactions outside the exam room; and athenaCoordinator for order transmission and care coordination services.

