SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $297,000 in National Grid plc (NGG)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 12.3% in the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 12,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in National Grid by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in National Grid by 31.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in National Grid by 12.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in National Grid by 7.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $48.77 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $46.36 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.22.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $1.0616 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

