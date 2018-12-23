SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JRVR. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in James River Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in James River Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $35.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.59.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. James River Group had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $224.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.43%.

JRVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

