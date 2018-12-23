Shift (SHIFT) Trading 11.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Shift has a total market cap of $4.14 million and $9,921.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Shift has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00008164 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, IDAX and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006211 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Profile

Shift (SHIFT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 12,702,167 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftnrg.org.

Buying and Selling Shift

Shift can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, IDAX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

