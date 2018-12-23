ShowHand Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. In the last week, ShowHand has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $176,232.00 and $65,516.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.83 or 0.02728695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00151009 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00194126 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024895 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024933 BTC.

ShowHand Token Profile

ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio. ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io.

Buying and Selling ShowHand

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

