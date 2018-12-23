Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.03, with a volume of 134323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.15.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$165.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.250455650060753 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0765 per share. This is an increase from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.80%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.01” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/sienna-senior-living-sia-sets-new-1-year-low-at-16-01.html.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Further Reading: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.