Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.01

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.01 and last traded at C$16.03, with a volume of 134323 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.15.
Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.83.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.
Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$165.05 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.250455650060753 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0765 per share. This is an increase from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 397.80%.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
