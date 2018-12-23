Signal Token (SIG) Achieves Market Cap of $9.93 Million

Signal Token (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 33% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Signal Token has traded up 136.8% against the dollar. One Signal Token coin can now be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $32.15 and $18.94. Signal Token has a market cap of $9.93 million and approximately $156,257.00 worth of Signal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Signal Token alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.02 or 0.11036032 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000308 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00030613 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00001389 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Signal Token Profile

SIG is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Signal Token’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,625,490 coins. Signal Token’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signal Token is www.spectivvr.com. The Reddit community for Signal Token is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Signal Token Coin Trading

Signal Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $18.94, $13.77, $5.60, $50.98, $24.68, $20.33, $7.50, $33.94, $32.15, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.