Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) Stake Decreased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 527,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,763 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $36,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 16.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,020,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,104,000 after buying an additional 288,077 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 130.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 58,001 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter worth $361,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 76.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

SIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.78.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.26. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $73.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $619.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 20.30%. On average, analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.99%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/six-flags-entertainment-corp-six-stake-decreased-by-fmr-llc.html.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags brand name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 20 parks, including 17 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.