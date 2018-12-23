Sky Solar (SKYS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.45

Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 1585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKYS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sky Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

About Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS)

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

