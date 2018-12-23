SL Green Realty (SLG) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a hold rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Shares of SLG opened at $80.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $106.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $3,229,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,343,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 3,967 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $365,241.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,064.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,967 shares of company stock worth $17,427,192. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

