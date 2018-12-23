Slate Office REIT (SOT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$54.50 million for the quarter.

