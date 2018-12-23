Slevin (SLEVIN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Slevin (CURRENCY:SLEVIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Slevin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Slevin has a market capitalization of $4,505.00 and $0.00 worth of Slevin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Slevin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Slevin Profile

Slevin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins. Slevin’s official Twitter account is @7slevin7.

Slevin Coin Trading

Slevin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Slevin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Slevin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Slevin using one of the exchanges listed above.

