SmartCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (SMC)

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. SmartCoin has a total market cap of $53,517.00 and $2.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SmartCoin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00830989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020597 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001169 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000637 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin (CRYPTO:SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,210,628 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

