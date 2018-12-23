SnipCoin (SNIP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,076.00

SnipCoin (CURRENCY:SNIP) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. SnipCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of SnipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnipCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SnipCoin has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000298 BTC.

About SnipCoin

SNIP is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. SnipCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. SnipCoin’s official website is snip.today. SnipCoin’s official Twitter account is @sniptoday and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnipCoin

SnipCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnipCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnipCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

