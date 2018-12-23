Societe Generale Lowers Oceaneering International (OII) to Hold

Societe Generale downgraded shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $13.94 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Oceaneering International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price objective on Oceaneering International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.23.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $11.29 on Thursday. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $519.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alan R. Curtis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 12,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 20.1% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 14,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 75,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

