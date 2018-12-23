SoftBank Group (SFTBY) versus China Mobile (CHL) Head-To-Head Comparison

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SoftBank Group and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SoftBank Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Mobile 1 4 1 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of SoftBank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of China Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SoftBank Group pays out 3.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mobile pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares SoftBank Group and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SoftBank Group 14.34% 20.95% 4.36% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SoftBank Group and China Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SoftBank Group $82.70 billion 0.88 $9.78 billion $4.10 8.11 China Mobile $109.60 billion 1.77 $16.91 billion $4.13 11.49

China Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than SoftBank Group. SoftBank Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Mobile, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Mobile beats SoftBank Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices. The Sprint segment offers mobile communications and fixed-line telecommunications services; and leases and sells mobile devices and accessories. The Yahoo Japan segment is involved in Internet advertising, e-commerce, and membership service businesses. The Distribution segment distributes mobile devices; and sells PC software, peripherals, and mobile device accessories. The ARM segment designs microprocessor intellectual property and related technology; and sells software tools. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund segment is involved in investment activities. Further, the company operates professional baseball team, as well as manages and maintains baseball stadium and other sports facilities; provides visual, audio, and data content distribution services; generates, supplies, and sells electricity from renewable energy sources; operates IT information site; offers solutions and services for online businesses; and operates software site, through which it conducts an online game business for mobile phones and PCs, as well as engages in robotics planning, development, and marketing activities. SoftBank Group Corp. was formerly known as SoftBank Corp. and changed its name to SoftBank Group Corp. in July 2015. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

China Mobile Company Profile

China Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers voice services, including local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services through wireline voice networks. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. As of 31 December 2017, the company served 887 million mobile customers and 113 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

