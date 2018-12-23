Sohu.com (SOHU) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Shares of SOHU opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $459.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.38) earnings per share. Sohu.com’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 4,453.4% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,247 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 52.4% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 9,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $382,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Inc provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs), mobile devices, and tablets in the People's Republic of China. The company operates sohu.com, which provides online news and information; Sohu News APP, a mobile phone application, as well as m.sohu.com mobile portal; tv.sohu.com that offers online video content and service, as well as Sohu Video APP, a mobile phone application; and focus.cn, which provides online real estate information and services.

