SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,369 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.29% of SpartanNash worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $134,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $264,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the third quarter worth about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of SpartanNash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

SPTN stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $629.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.20. SpartanNash Co has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $27.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SpartanNash Co will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other SpartanNash news, insider David M. Staples sold 11,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $219,944.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,963.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Hacker sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $46,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SpartanNash Co (SPTN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/spartannash-co-sptn-shares-sold-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.