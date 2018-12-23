SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 3,937.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 52,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 79,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $35.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.2617 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

