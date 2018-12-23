Sphere (SPHR) Market Capitalization Hits $1.42 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Sphere has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Sphere has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $20,406.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00010919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007135 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00021105 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00238501 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00013671 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00001107 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000301 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

Sphere (CRYPTO:SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 3,082,940 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the exchanges listed above.

