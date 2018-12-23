Spotify (SPOT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.55% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Spotify’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Spotify from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Spotify to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Spotify from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.54.

Get Spotify alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPOT opened at $106.84 on Friday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $104.06 and a 52 week high of $198.99.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.