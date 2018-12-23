Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.118 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Stag Industrial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Stag Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 79.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Stag Industrial to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.9%.

STAG stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,536. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.38). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Stag Industrial from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

