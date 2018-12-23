Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $50.76 Million Holdings in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,462,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,024 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $50,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter worth about $264,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Marcus & Millichap in the third quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.58 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 50,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $1,747,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,833.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 5,900 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $217,179.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,353,916.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 900,174 shares of company stock valued at $32,512,708. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

MMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

