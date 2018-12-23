Standard Life Aberdeen plc Increases Holdings in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE:ELLI) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 477,750 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Ellie Mae were worth $45,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELLI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Ellie Mae by 7.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ellie Mae in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ellie Mae by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ellie Mae by 16.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Ellie Mae by 41.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

In other Ellie Mae news, CEO Jonathan Corr sold 589 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total transaction of $49,399.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,572 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,803.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Popi Heron sold 731 shares of Ellie Mae stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $47,390.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,278.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellie Mae from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ellie Mae from $125.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellie Mae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Ellie Mae from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

ELLI opened at $59.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.31. Ellie Mae Inc has a twelve month low of $59.08 and a twelve month high of $116.90.

Ellie Mae (NYSE:ELLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $122.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.22 million. Ellie Mae had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellie Mae Inc will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ellie Mae Company Profile

Ellie Mae, Inc provides cloud-based platform for the mortgage finance industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines lead management; loan origination and processing; underwriting; preparation of mortgage applications, disclosure agreements, and closing documents; loan funding and closing; compliance with regulatory and investor requirements; and enterprise management.

