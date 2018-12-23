Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Starwood Property Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.3%.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a 52-week low of $19.47 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STWD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

