State Bank Financial (STBZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.16

State Bank Financial Corp (NASDAQ:STBZ) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.16 and last traded at $20.18, with a volume of 12436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

STBZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut State Bank Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Bank Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut State Bank Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Bank Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $812.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.97.

State Bank Financial (NASDAQ:STBZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.11). State Bank Financial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.65 million. On average, analysts expect that State Bank Financial Corp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. State Bank Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other news, insider Remer Y. Brinson III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,494.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBZ. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $517,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 93.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 69,112 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of State Bank Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of State Bank Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 136,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

State Bank Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:STBZ)

State Bank Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company that provides various community banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products and services include checking, commercial operating, savings and money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short- to longer-term certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer demand deposit, and savings and time deposit products.

