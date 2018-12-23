Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Steel Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Steel Dynamics has a payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $4.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $30.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.94. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Teets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $677,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,022,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,021,069.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank lowered Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Steel Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a diversified carbon-steel steel producer and metals recycler in the U.S. It produces a wide array of steel – beams, bars, steel sheet, and more. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, Steel Fabrication Operations, and Others.

