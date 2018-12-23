Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) CFO Acquires $57,914.00 in Stock

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) CFO W. Todd Huskinson bought 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.59 per share, for a total transaction of $57,914.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SCM stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $11.07 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $193.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 60.59% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.13% of Stellus Capital Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SCM. ValuEngine raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

