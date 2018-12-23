Stellus Capital Investment Corp (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Stellus Capital Investment has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. Stellus Capital Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.1%.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.52 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.69. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 60.59% and a return on equity of 8.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert T. Ladd bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $83,655.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Bilger bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,520.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 101,100 shares of company stock worth $1,272,419. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

