Stipend Trading 30.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $437,183.00 and $220.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.68 or 0.02284374 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00499129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00024390 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00035972 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00011889 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00022593 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007110 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007244 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 9,783,069 coins. The official website for Stipend is stipend.me. The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff.

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.