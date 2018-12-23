Store Capital Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (STOR)

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Store Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 75.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Store Capital to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Store Capital stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.08. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.39 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Store Capital will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Store Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $88,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,714.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,206 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

