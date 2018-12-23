Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,318 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Stryker worth $74,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 318.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 75,135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 28,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $150.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $146.80 and a 52-week high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 9.31%. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In related news, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total value of $404,297.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,297.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.17, for a total value of $133,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,785 shares in the company, valued at $496,203.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,858 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,099. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $170.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.87.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stryker Co. (SYK) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/stryker-co-syk-position-boosted-by-aqr-capital-management-llc.html.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.