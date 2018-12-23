Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,731 ($22.62) per share, with a total value of £9,468.57 ($12,372.36).

LON AAL opened at GBX 1,751.60 ($22.89) on Friday. Anglo American plc has a twelve month low of GBX 950.10 ($12.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,870 ($24.43).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,170 ($28.35) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,888.67 ($24.68).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/stuart-j-chambers-purchases-547-shares-of-anglo-american-plc-aal-stock.html.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.