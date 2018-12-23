Sujal Shah Acquires 10,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) CEO Sujal Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $65,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sujal Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, October 15th, Sujal Shah acquired 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00.

CBAY stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,917,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,993,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,520,000 after purchasing an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,903,000 after purchasing an additional 109,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Sujal Shah Acquires 10,000 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/23/sujal-shah-acquires-10000-shares-of-cymabay-therapeutics-inc-cbay-stock.html.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.