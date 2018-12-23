SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (SMMT) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Summit Therapeutics PLC is engaged in the discovery and development of drug to treat the fatal muscle wasting disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and infections caused by the bacteria C. difficile. Summit Therapeutics PLC is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMT. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on SUMMIT THERAPEU/S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine cut SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of SMMT opened at $1.17 on Thursday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 20th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $2.84. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $49.82 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,447 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S Company Profile

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

