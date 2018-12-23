Sunrun (RUN) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunrun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.25.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ RUN opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of -0.54.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.36). Sunrun had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $204.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $89,951.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $6,570,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,689,342 shares of company stock valued at $50,913,426 and sold 741,193 shares valued at $10,738,892. 19.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.