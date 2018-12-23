Supremex Inc (SXP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Supremex Inc (TSE:SXP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

SXP stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.74. Supremex has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$4.83.

Supremex (TSE:SXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$45.20 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Supremex will post 0.510000008908297 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities reduced their target price on Supremex from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc manufactures and sells envelopes, and packaging and specialty products in North America. It offers translucent, custom, stock, digital window, EnviroSafe, and self-seal envelopes. The company also provides packaging products, such as auto boxes, Tear Resistant Xtreme-Lite mailers, board mailers, poly mailers, and Enviro-logiX bubble and flat mailers, as well as Conformer corrugate mailers, presentation folders, heavy duty mailers, and paperboard mailers.

