Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (SYD) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.19 on February 14th

Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Ltd (ASX:SYD) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, December 12th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, February 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Shares of SYD stock opened at A$6.83 ($4.84) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,819.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sydney Airport Holdings Pty has a 1 year low of A$6.07 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of A$7.80 ($5.53).

Sydney Airport Limited owns an airport in Sydney, Australia. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

