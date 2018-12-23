Syngenta (SYT) & China Green Agriculture (CGA) Critical Review

Syngenta (NYSE:SYT) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Syngenta and China Green Agriculture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Syngenta and China Green Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syngenta $12.79 billion 3.36 $1.18 billion N/A N/A China Green Agriculture $287.05 million 0.07 -$6.93 million N/A N/A

Syngenta has higher revenue and earnings than China Green Agriculture.

Profitability

This table compares Syngenta and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syngenta N/A N/A N/A China Green Agriculture -1.06% -0.73% -0.62%

Summary

Syngenta beats China Green Agriculture on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Syngenta Company Profile

Syngenta AG (Syngenta) is an agribusiness company. The Company operates in the crop protection and seeds business, which is involved in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of a range of products designed to improve crop yields and food quality, and in the lawn and garden business, which provides professional growers and consumers with flowers, turf and landscape, and professional pest management products. It operates in four geographic regions: Europe, Africa and Middle East; North America; Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It also operates the Crop Protection and Seeds businesses, and the global Lawn and Garden business. Syngenta has a range of selective herbicides that control grasses and broad-leaved weeds and are applicable to various crops. Syngenta has a range of Fungicides that prevent and cure fungal plant diseases. In addition, Syngenta has a range of biologicals into its portfolio in various countries, including the brands QUANTIS, ISABION and SAKALIA.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It also develops, produces, and sells fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2017, it operated a network of 1,947 regional distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

