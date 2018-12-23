T-Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) Receives $72.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st.

T-Mobile Us stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,668,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,295,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42. T-Mobile Us has a 12-month low of $55.09 and a 12-month high of $70.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.44%. T-Mobile Us’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile Us news, EVP David R. Carey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $141,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 204,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,456,335.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Christopher Keys sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total transaction of $3,511,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 291,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,498,943.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,846,723. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,644,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,378,622,000 after acquiring an additional 462,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,471,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,156,000,000 after buying an additional 132,709 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $901,718,000 after buying an additional 323,027 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,322,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,700,000 after buying an additional 115,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,782,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $345,483,000 after buying an additional 1,781,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 72.6 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

