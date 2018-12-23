Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $57.91 on Wednesday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,447.75, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $54.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total value of $509,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Samira Beckwith sold 1,733 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $131,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,812. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,288,000 after acquiring an additional 484,979 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

