Takeaway.com (TKWY) Given a €68.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Takeaway.com (AMS:TKWY) has been given a €68.00 ($79.07) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €59.24 ($68.88).

