Talanx AG (TLX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €36.47 ($42.40).

Several research firms have weighed in on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Commerzbank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €35.30 ($41.05) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Talanx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Talanx alerts:

Shares of TLX stock traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €29.68 ($34.51). The company had a trading volume of 82,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a one year low of €30.66 ($35.65) and a one year high of €37.32 ($43.40).

Talanx Company Profile

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Talanx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talanx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.