Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $121.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) to post $121.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $121.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.46 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers reported sales of $126.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $480.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $480.75 million to $480.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $482.65 million, with estimates ranging from $480.70 million to $484.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $124.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of SKT remained flat at $$20.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,675,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,904. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a one year low of $19.86 and a one year high of $26.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $58,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,385.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carrie A. Warren sold 1,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $37,250.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,462.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $382,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,585,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,133,000 after buying an additional 2,610,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 677,250 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,811,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,354,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 530 different brand name companies.

