Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $693,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 253.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PepsiCo by 19.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,823,000 after buying an additional 536,023 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith Equity Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $836,330,000. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $4,223,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $122.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 7.66%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9275 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.94%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 20,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $2,256,719.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,158.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $124.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.15.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

