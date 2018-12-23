Targa Resources (TRGP) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Targa Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Targa Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,814.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Tong bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 215,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,662,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,539,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

