Targa Resources (TRGP) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.92 and last traded at $36.22. Approximately 6,340,510 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 200% from the average daily volume of 2,110,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

TRGP has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3,814.00 and a beta of 1.91.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.31). Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris Tong purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $103,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 215,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $1,539,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

