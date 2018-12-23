Taseko Mines (TGB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded Taseko Mines from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Shares of TGB stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 44.7% during the third quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 492,198 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 152,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth $640,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 11.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,994,904 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares in the last quarter.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

