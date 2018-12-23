Teachers Advisors LLC Has $70.59 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (SBAC)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 92,367 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of SBA Communications worth $70,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 52,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in SBA Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in SBA Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX raised its position in SBA Communications by 14.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $161.79 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.13 and a fifty-two week high of $177.67.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($1.64). The company had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.17 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 147,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.16, for a total value of $25,430,958.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,084,409.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.51, for a total transaction of $1,725,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,952.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 514,887 shares of company stock worth $88,441,242. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Guggenheim set a $180.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.90.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By "Building Better Wireless," SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses  site leasing and site development services.

